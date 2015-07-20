Rustam Saadvakass Starts Indiegogo Campaign to Introduce Evnik Simulator

Pavlodar, Kazakhstan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2015 --Rustam Saadvakass has a happy family. Since many years, he used his own invention to train his children. However, Rustam had little idea that his invention will turn out to be a unique simulator. Today, he understands that this technology may benefit many sportsmen, children, and elderly people around the world.



Rustam's invention Evnik Simulator promises to revolutionize the world of sport. Some of the most important benefits of Evnik Simulator are



- The world's first ever professional simulator for kids: Just five minutes of training with Evnik simulator helps children achieve strong hands, stronger ligaments and tendons, better coordination and cooperation of muscular efforts, and a more developed vestibular system.



- Evnik can help lose weight: Evnik creates vibration of a specific frequency to put the muscles under intensive and impact strain, and dispersing the vibration wave through the entire body up to feet.



- Highly experienced coach: Just like an experienced coach, Evnik tracks the performance and is able to create the accessorial sound, tactile and visual signals.



- Available everywhere and always: Evnik makes it possible to train at home, at the office or in the street. It can also be used while standing, sitting or even lying on the sofa.



World Intellectual Property Organization has reported that this project doesn't even have a competitor in the whole world. Evnik simulator has already been granted patient for nine countries. However, Rustam Saadvakass wants a global patient to ensure that users throughout the world can benefit from it. He has recently launched an Indiegogo campaign to raise $22,500 for this project.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1HDPTDv



The website of Evnik Simulator is http://www.saadvakass.com/



About Evnik Simulator

Evnik Simulator will be the first physical training of its kind in the world. This new technology developed by Rustam Saadvakass may benefit many sportsmen, children, and elderly people around the world.