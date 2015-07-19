FlipHTML5 Highlights New Professional Magazine Software for Mac

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2015 --FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd. released a new digital publishing platform for easy-to-create and easy-to-share professional magazines for the Mac OS. The magazine software for Mac introduces features that allow users to make flipbooks, e-books, or magazines, complete with sophisticated designs and fluid animations with online sharing capabilities. Mac users are guaranteed a great experience with the HTML5-based software, which can create publications that are dedicated for support on Macs, iPhones, and iPads.



With endless and easy customization options, FlipHTML5's Mac magazine software makes sure users get to create the project straight from their blueprints. The built-in page editor allows the addition of photo, video, audio, links and animations easily into each unique publication. Tools and templates help the content become enjoyable and effortless to view and read. Ideas can be translated from drafts to desk with the simple functions that can create beautiful, complex and dynamic magazines.



Cloud services offer storage and security for magazines. The efficient collection of several publications on the platform provides audiences an easy way to access and read content. Embedded bookshelf and shopping services make for great content to product integration. Digital magazines can be distributed using the output options available. Users can get their brands and content around the block and around the world as the software is equipped with many different sharing methods, both online and offline.



The software company aims to elevate the magazine medium through numerous integrations. Equipped with an interface that emulates the flipping of pages, the FlipHTML5 magazine is alive and even improved through the digital-made-interactive features. The feeling of browsing the best and latest magazines is preserved in the robust new software - but this time, these publications can be accessed by anyone, anytime, and anywhere.



Whether on desktop, laptop, or mobile, digital magazines are now more definitive, professional multimedia experiences with the new FlipHTML5 magazine software for Mac.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd. is a software company based in Hong Kong. Their digital publishing software has offered solutions for several brands, ranging different industries, and spanning several countries - with the thrust for efficiency and productivity for clients powering their products and services. Their magazine software gives users a smooth and satisfying content-building and reading experience.



http://fliphtml5.com/magazine-publishing-software-for-mac.php