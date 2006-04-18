Celsia Technologies Launches Industry- Leading Web Portal

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2006 --BGT Partners, a full-service interactive marketing and technology consultancy, today announced the launch of its newest web design and development work for Celsia Technologies (OTC: ICUR), a full solution provider and licensor of thermal management products and technology for the PC, consumer electronics, lighting and display industries. CelsiaTechnologies.com serves as the online platform to bring the latest information on Celsia Technologies to prospective customers, design engineers, business partners and the investment community. In addition, the site’s online quotation system makes it easy for prospective customers to submit their requests for further information and proposals.



“Celsia Nanospreaders™ distinguish themselves by their industry leading capabilities and performance. Our goal was to create an online presence that properly represents the product and solutions offered, as well as enables Celsia to establish leadership in the global marketplace,” said David Clarke, Managing Partner and SVP of BGT Partners. “Through an online competitive audit, we discovered there were no standalone leaders in the thermal management technologies sector. This presented a great opportunity for Celsia to set the standard as the industry online best practice.”



BGT developed a comprehensive user experience by focusing on the online audience, value proposition and business goals. The end result is a visually stunning, dynamic site that properly illustrates the face of Celsia technology, and supports sales efforts.



“A company’s website is a critical component to the success of the business. With that in mind, we wanted Celsia’s web presence to speak to our innovation, our leadership and our commitment to our end users,” said Celsia Chief Executive Officer, Hakan Wretsell. BGT Partners has created a web interface that gives our customers and investors better insight into our technology and the scope of our product offering. We are very excited about the role that this web portal will play in the ongoing success of Celsia.”



In addition to the web content initiatives completed, BGT also spearheaded the re-branding efforts for Celsia, including the creation of a new logo and brand identity.



ABOUT CELSIA TECHNOLOGIES

Celsia Technologies is a full solution provider and licensor of thermal management products and technology for the PC, consumer electronics, lighting and display industries. The Company is a leader in developing and commercializing next-generation cooling solutions built on its patents in thermofluid nanotechnology. Celsia Technologies' extensive intellectual property portfolio includes patents registered in Korea, the U.S., Japan and Taiwan, with patents pending in the EU, Russia, India and in China. Celsia Technologies is the brand name of iCurie, Inc. For more information on Celsia Technologies please visit www.celsiatechnologies.com.



ABOUT BGT PARTNERS

BGT Partners is a full-service, interactive marketing agency that helps organizations realize competitive advantage by leveraging technology aimed at customers, channel partners and employees. Formerly known as BURN Development, the firm delivers creative and robust technology-based solutions for companies across numerous mediums and industries. BGT’s ability to design and implement marketing solutions that focus on market and user intelligence, business design, and brand strategy has helped attract such clients as 2008 Beijing Olympics, Avaya, Sony, Visa International, and Walt Disney World Company.



A privately held company with locations in Miami, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires and France, BGT has earned the reputation as one of the Global 2000's foremost professional solutions firms, delivering business, creative and technology solutions to companies around the world since 1996. With a long list of satisfied clients, key strategic partners, and highly experienced and talented staff, BGT is well positioned to meet the increasing and changing demands of its global customers.



For more information on BGT Partners please visit www.bgtpartners.com.



