The Wait Is over - The All-New 2016 Honda HR-v Debuts at Bob Boyte Honda Serving Jackson, MS

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2015 --There is a growing need for a vehicle that affords more space, gets good fuel mileage, and is of a reasonable size to easily navigate around crowded city centers. Honda has stepped in to fill this need by releasing the all-new 2016 Honda HR-V. This remarkable Honda achieves up to 35 MPG with spacious seating for up to 5 passengers and a cargo capacity capable of hauling up to 58.8 cubic feet of cargo. The 2016 Honda HR-V breaks molds to offer customers the best of SUV, hatchback, and compact vehicles all in one stunning and convenient ride. The fold-flat back seat ensures that no space is wasted and when the front passenger seat is folded down, the 2016 Honda HR-V can accommodate cargo up to 8 feet long.



The all-new Honda HR-V currently available at Bob Boyte Honda in Brandon, MS continues the proud reputation Honda holds for powerfully efficient power trains. The HR-V is equipped with a 141-horsepower 4-cylinder engine that goes further on less fuel. Real time all-wheel drive with intelligent control system is also available. Generous features like Bluetooth and USB are standard at every level, and available technology like the next generation HondaLink can seamlessly link with most smartphones. A multi-angle rearview camera is also standard across the board with available guidelines. MSRP starts at just $19,115, and models are already available at Bob Boyte Honda.



Further information can be found at http://www.bobboytehonda.com



There is more to the all-new 2016 Honda HR-V than the brilliantly sleek design, versatile interior, and leading-edge technology. The HR-V is also built to be one of the safest vehicles available, with safety features including the standard rearview camera, tire pressure monitor, and daytime running lights. The standard advanced vehicle stability assist with traction control precisely handles any potential understeer or oversteer to give drivers every advantage when avoiding trouble. Convenient features like illuminated steering wheel controls and available text message assistance keeps drivers connected without distracting from the road ahead. Knowledgeable professionals are on hand at Bob Boyte Honda to answer any questions.



About Bob Boyte Honda

Bob Boyte Honda sets the industry standard for what a dealership should be, having earned the prestigious Honda President's Award every year since they opened. Customers who shop at Bob Boyte Honda are amazed at the level of customer service, selection, and value found throughout the dealership. Any questions about the all-new Honda HR-V, or any of the other great Honda models, can be addressed in person at Bob Boyte Honda or by phone at 877-722-6983.