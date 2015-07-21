The All-New 2016 Honda Pilot Is Available at Bob Boyte Honda in Brandon, MS

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2015 --Continuing the tradition of Honda reliability, versatility, and smart efficiency, the all-new third generation 2016 Honda Pilot enters the market with a sleek updated look and much more. The always competent Pilot has been redesigned with a modern style that includes a unified side-glass and swept back corners while maintaining the iconic Honda front end. LED lighting front and rear provides a brilliant finish to this new design. Inside is comfortable seating for up to 8 passengers, making the 2016 Honda Pilot perfect for growing families or those who need a SUV with a bit more room. Up to a cavernous 109.2 cubic feet of cargo volume makes the new Honda Pilot great for trips to the home improvement store and any other errand that requires extra space.



The all-new 2016 Honda Pilot has the power to get the job done with a 3.5-liter V6, pushing out an impressive 280 horsepower and 262 lb/ft of torque. When equipped with the available intelligent variable torque management all-wheel drive system, the new Pilot can tow up to a hefty 5,000 pounds. Whether it be music lessons, sport practice, or a road trip to grandma's house, the 2016 Pilot is the perfect solution for families on the go. Even the 2-wheel drive models are available with intelligent traction management of snow and icy roads. The available remote start makes getting into the new Honda Pilot much easier on hot summer days. An available one-touch second row seats move forward with the push of a button to allow easy access to the third row. Bob Boyte Honda currently has the 2016 Pilot in stock for customers to get a closer look.



Honda has long been revered for reliability, safety, and value. In fact, Honda has earned the Kelley Blue Book award for Best Overall Brand for 3 consecutive years and running. The Best Value Brand award from Kelley Blue book further proves that Honda customers get more for their money. The all-new Honda Pilot continues this dedication to high standards with a multitude of leading-edge technology like available 2nd row heated captain's chairs and rear entertainment system. The 2016 Pilot is also engineered to be among the safest vehicles on the road, with available driver-assistive technology that is not limited to lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning that can even apply the brakes in certain imminent collision situations.



About Bob Boyte Honda

Bob Boyte Honda is the premier award winning dealership serving Jackson, MS where the all-new 2016 Honda Pilot can be found. Having earned the coveted Honda President's Award every year since opening their doors, Bob Boyte Honda is among an elite handful of Honda dealerships across the nation.



Find out more by visiting http://www.bobboytehonda.com, or give the prestigious Sales Department a call at 877-722-6983.