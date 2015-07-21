Bob Boyte Honda in Brandon, MS Goes the Extra Mile for Customers by Including a $2,500 Deal Package with the Purchase of Every New Honda

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2015 --One of the many reasons that Bob Boyte Honda is among the top Honda dealerships in the nation is a dedication to taking care of customers long after leaving the lot with a new Honda. Included in the purchase of every new Honda from Bob Boyte is a $2,500 Deal Package. This generous package includes a multi-point inspection free of charge with every service visit to ensure that customers get the absolute most from their investment. Of course, this is just the beginning of this remarkable package. Customers will also enjoy a clean car after every service visit with the included wash and vacuum at no additional charge. Getting in a Honda only to find a dead battery is a thing of the past with the included free battery check and inspection at every service visit.



Nitrogen filled tires are becoming the industry standard because nitrogen better maintains tire pressure, longevity, and wear; this is why Bob Boyte Honda is also including free nitrogen for the life of the tires in this package. In the extremely rare case that a Honda requires a tow, free towing within 50 miles of the dealership is also included. Along with the free nitrogen fill, customers are sure to get the most from their tires with the included computer alignment check with each service at no additional charge. This all-encompassing package continues to save customers money by discounting 15% off every service for as long as they own the vehicle. Genuine Honda parts and accessories are also discounted by 15% as long as the customer owns the vehicle.



Even with all of this, the $2,500 Deal Package from Bob Boyte Honda keeps giving with an additional $750 on any vehicle traded in to Bob Boyte Honda. Properly breaking in a new vehicle is important, so this package also includes complimentary 30, 60, and 90 day vehicle break-in inspections. While customers await all of this complimentary service and more, they can take comfort in a plush customer lounge and enjoy complimentary coffee, bottled water, baked cookies, and more. This level of dedication to customers is one of the many reasons that Bob Boyte Honda stands proudly in a league of its own.



Questions can be answered promptly over the phone by calling 877-722-6983 or in person at 2188 Hwy 18, Brandon, MS 39042. Bob Boyte Honda is the award winning dealership that is proud to set the standard for dealerships everywhere.