Bob Boyte Honda Has Been Named the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Honda Dealer in the Great State of Mississippi

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2015 --Bob Boyte Honda is certainly not the stereotypical used car dealer. This was recently proven again when Bob Boyte Honda was named the #1 Honda Certified Pre-Owned Dealer in Mississippi. Deciding upon a certified pre-owned Honda is an excellent choice for those who are still unsure about investing in a new Honda. To qualify as a certified pre-owned Honda, the Honda must be well maintained and less than 6 years old with no more than 80,000 miles. Every certified Pre-Owned Honda undergoes a rigorous 150-point mechanical and appearance inspection by factory trained experts at Bob Boyte Honda who take pride in missing nothing. If any issues are found, they are addressed by the factory trained and certified experts with genuine Honda parts to bring the vehicle up to the high standards Honda is known for.



If any concerns remain about a certified pre-owned Honda, Bob Boyte Honda will be happy to provide a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report at no charge. Every certified pre-owned Honda also comes with one of the most comprehensive pre-owned car warranties in the business. The limited powertrain warranty is extended from 5 years/60,000 miles to 7 years/100,000 miles, and the bumper-to-bumper warranty is extended from 3 years/36,000 miles to a generous 4 years/48,000 miles. Even if the certified pre-owned Honda is purchased after the factory bumper-to-bumper warranty has expired, an additional 1 year/12,000 miles warranty will be included. Regardless of who built a vehicle, proper care and maintenance will make a huge difference down the road. Every certified pre-owned Honda qualifies for the renowned Honda Care Certified Additional Coverage with plans that go up to 8 years/120,000 miles.



These additional coverage plans are not available to just any vehicle, but then a certified pre-owned Honda is not the typical vehicle. These plans include benefits like concierge emergency service, comprehensive component coverage, roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and towing--among many more benefits. Embark on the next road trip with the future of broadcast entertainment in a pre-owned Honda that comes equipped with XM Radio. Not only does this service relieve drivers from searching out a new station as the old one fades from range, XM Radio provides full coverage from coast to coast. From commercial free music to sports and talk, XM Radio has a lot to choose from, with over 170 digital channels so everyone is sure to find the stations they enjoy.



About Bob Boyte Honda

Bob Boyte Honda in Brandon, MS is proud to be Mississippi's #1 certified pre-owned Honda dealership with a wide selection to choose from. Bob Boyte Honda has made a big impression since opening their doors in 2005 by rising straight to the top and earning the prestigious Honda President's Award every year since opening. This distinction is reserved only for the Honda dealerships that exhibit exceptional customer service and facilities throughout the dealership.



