Picsera Releases Adobe Lightroom Catalog and Dropbox Integration

North Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2015 --Picsera announces the release of their new Adobe Lightroom feature that seamlessly integrates with Dropbox, drastically reducing upload time for post-production editing services. Picsera's new catalog for Adobe Lightroom further improves a photo business's efficiency by making organization easy.



"Our master catalog will help you work more easily and smoothly with our post-production services," said Janice Wendt, Picsera's head of education and renowned retouch artist. "With our catalog you'll always know how it's organized. So there is consistency when working with Picsera."



Picsera's special Lightroom Catalog is a free download from their website. Drag and drop features allow photographers to choose images for custom selects, retouching, social media, and album design.



"In our Album Design section you can drag and drop cover images or images for a double page spread," said Wendt. "You don't need to design your own album. Just tell us those images that you want us to feature."



Photographers can maximize their time by delegating image enhancement activities to Picsera's image experts. Picsera's team of photo editors and retouchers have more than 30 years of combined experience with Adobe Photoshop Lightroom, Adobe Photoshop, and other leading tools on the market.



"You can also use the Picsera's Lightroom Catalog to tell us which images you want us to custom retouch," said Wendt. "To use the different levels of retouching, all you need to do is drag and drop."



Visit Picsera's website, http://www.picsera.com, for more information about their different retouching levels. Also, visit their YouTube channel to watch Wendt demonstrate Picsera's new Master Catalog for Lightroom at http://www.youtube.com/picsera



About Picsera

While advances in technology have made it easier to learn and master the craft of photography, the digital age has made the business of photography increasingly competitive. Picsera's mission is to help photographers improve their quality of life and increase profitability. By partnering with Picsera for post-production activities, photographers are relieved of these painful and time-consuming tasks and have more time to focus on generating revenue.