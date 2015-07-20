EpicBookLaunch.com International Amazon Best Seller in 6 Countries in 24 Hours

EpicBookLaunch.com newest book by co-author and chief promotions officer and expert Jason P. Jordan of PersonalOnlinePromotion.com book Your Epic Book Launch: How to Write A Book, Launch Your Book into a #1 International Bestseller, Raise Your Income, Make Money Online, and Build a 6 to 7 Figure Business…. Even If You Don’t Know How became an Amazon international best seller in 60 different categories across 6 different countries in under 24 hours while the book is still in pre-order on Amazon Kindle.