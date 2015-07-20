EpicBookLaunch.com newest book by co-author and chief promotions officer and expert Jason P. Jordan of PersonalOnlinePromotion.com book Your Epic Book Launch: How to Write A Book, Launch Your Book into a #1 International Bestseller, Raise Your Income, Make Money Online, and Build a 6 to 7 Figure Business…. Even If You Don’t Know How became an Amazon international best seller in 60 different categories across 6 different countries in under 24 hours while the book is still in pre-order on Amazon Kindle.
Renton, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2015 --EpicBookLaunch.com latest book Y our Epic Book Launch: How to Write A Book, Launch Your Book into a #1 International Bestseller, Raise Your Income, Make Money Online, and Build a 6 to 7 Figure Business…Even If You Don't Know How is co-authored by SEO expert, Jason P. Jordan your Chief Promotions Officer, international best selling co-author, and Founder of the The Barnum Media Group. Jason P. Jordan, a Chief Promotions Officer , as he calls himself, has written a new e-book, Your Epic Book Launch with his 19 colleagues. Jason with his co-authors wrote Your EPIC Book Launch so that it gives each author the exact step-by-step plan to start with an idea for a book, write your book, launch your book to become a #1 International Bestseller, get consistent leads, make money online and use high level strategies to close deals and grow a 6 to 7 figure business.
Here's why an "Epic Book Launch" is essential for every published author. Public speakers, entrepreneurs, experts, workshop leaders dreamed of writing and publishing book. Every business owner's wishes they could build a new business or grow your current one. It's a fact, a book is the new business card. A well launched book will open more doors, get you past the gatekeepers, and help business owners close more deals. The best way to make it a reality is with an "Epic Book Launch." Entrepreneurs have heard it time and time again… "You've got a book in you." It's like a mantra among authors, experts and speakers. They tell business owners to just get your book out to the world and everything will change. For a small few it does but the majority of people have books collecting digital dust in Amazon. And they definitely don't have books hitting best seller lists or on shelves in book stores. What gets lost in the process of getting a book written is that authors need a reason and a purpose that is more than just a book. Authors need a strategy that doesn't leave them thinking "What's Next?" Authors need a plan that gets their book out to the world, get's quality leads and builds a 6 to 7 figure business around the book in the process. What every author needs is their very own "EPIC Book Launch."
In this book, 19 #1 Best selling authors have come together with Jason P Jordan from around the world to provide entrepreneurs, experts, public speakers, consultants with their best tips and strategies about book launches and growing a business. Each expert author focuses on their strengths for launching a book so that you can use their strategies for your own book launches. Contributing authors to EpicBookLaunch.com include: Rory Carruthers, Trevor Crane, Jason P. Jordan, John Cote, Victoria Griggs, Everett O'Keefe, Nobby Kleinman, Ally Nathaniel, Suresh May, Mike LeMoine, Ellie Savoy, Aaron Kennard, Jess Todtfeld, Diane Bell, Dieter Staudinger, George Smolinski MD, Becky Norwood, Josh Felber, and Bill Kopatich.
"None of this would have been possible without your help and guidance. I would have never written my book let alone had results like this!"
Ellie Savoy, http://elliesavoy.com
Your Epic Book Launch: How to Write A Book, Launch Your Book into a #1 International Bestseller, Raise Your Income, Make Money Online, and Build a 6 to 7 Figure Business…. Even If You Don't Know How breaks it down you will learn:
*The 7 step launch strategy that keeps you from ever saying "What's Next?"
*The ______ strategy that floods you with leads like clockwork…
*How to write your book quickly while still having maximum impact and value for your readers…
*The Facebook book launch campaign that ensures you become a bestseller overnight... and it's not what you think…
*How to build authority so that you can get meetings and close deals with people who were previously untouchable…
"Rory, Trevor and Jason's story of ordeal and triumph will motivate and inspire you to greater success in every area of your life"
Brian Tracy, www.BrianTracy.com
Jason P. Jordan M.Ed. takes pride in being a passionate entrepreneur, author, publisher, teacher, promoter, consultant and coach. He is the author of Personal Online Promotion: Learn 3 Simple Steps to Help Your Name POP Up on Search Engines.
He is also the co-author of two other books:
* How to Write A Book: Overcome Writer's Block, Beat Procrastination, and Write Your Book Now!, and
* How to Publish A Book: The Secret Guide To Generating Endless Leads for Your Business Using Amazon Kindle.
As Founder and President of the Barnum Media Group, he has published several other business, self-help and success books under the brand PTBarnumBooks.com. This cycle of experience + business & marketing knowledge + success = the definition and key to Jason's triumphs.
In the earlier part of 2008, he entered the world of Internet marketing as a way to attract new swimmers to his swim school. He created and deployed 3 simple techniques that quickly grabbed him all of the top 10 Google search results for his keywords and many of these still hold that position after almost 6 years. These three simple techniques are what he teaches in his book, Personal Online Promotion. Jason spent the next four years applying his strategies in marketing and online promotion to his swim school as well as those of his friends in order for them to gain the same success in search engine result rankings. In 2013, he addressed this need of entrepreneurs to have a different kind of marketing platform by launching the Barnum Media Group.
About Barnum Media
JasonPJordan.com, PersonalOnlinePromotion.com are all divisions of The Barnum Media Group. Barnum Media is a new type of media company that offers a publishing and promotion platform wherein small and home-based entrepreneurs, authors, publishers, speakers, consultants and trainers can generate new leads, prospects and paying customers for their business by using cutting-edge internet marketing and digital technologies. Ultimately, Jason envisions not only helping fellow entrepreneurs promote their products and services but, more so, inspiring them to grow their businesses and eventually transform their lives and those of their clients.
Contact Info:
Jason P. Jordan - President
Barnum Media Group
17701, 108th Ave SE #133, Renton, WA
info@JasonPJordan.com
425-202-5854