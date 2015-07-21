Travel Light, Smart and Easy with FLO Accessories

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2015 --FLO Accessories develops innovative beauty & fragrance accessories designed for beauty-to-go purposes. The brand offer smart accessories that make personal care, travel and the on the go lifestyle easy, smart and fun.



Global brand, FLO Accessories is now launching to the online world with its new e-commerce website:

http://www.flo-accessories.com



For its launch and allow you to enjoy the best of its beauty and travel accessories in this high travel period of the year, the brand is offering an exclusive summer sale of 10% off in the website. The best occasion to discover and be able to test these innovative beauty-to-go products!



Perfect to put in your purse or for your next business trip, the FLO Perfume Atomizer is the best seller:

http://www.flo-accessories.com/product-21974-PERFUME_ATOMIZER_5ml.aspx



It is the first and only atomizer on the market that fits all perfume bottles.



Spoil yourself this summer with a selection of the most useful accessories to carry everywhere with you like the FLO LED Mirrors or the LED Tweezers.



A desire of innovation? Try the latest innovation in the jewelry world: the FLO Perfume Jewelry line, which will allow you to spray perfume on a pellet to insert on the jewelry and enjoy the scent for at least 7 days!



For more information: http://www.flo-accessories.com/product-21989-HEART_PERFUME_NECKLACE.aspx



Men are not forgotten! FLO Accessories is thrilled to introduce its new, convenient and creative Travel USB shaver. Perfect for busy men features a light, slim design and can be charged through a USB cable. The sleek metal edition comes complete with a charging cable, a cleaning brush and a soft pouch for protection. The product is also under warranty for two years.



About FLO Accessories

Today, FLO Accessories serves the world's largest retailers in 32 countries, with a wide range of on-the-go beauty accessories and keeps growing.