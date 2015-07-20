Howland Business Apparel Adds New Equipment to Upgrade Their Custom Business Apparel and Embroidery Business in Orlando

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2015 --Located in the heart of Orlando, Howland Business Apparel delivers the speed and limitless options of a large-scale factory, with the high-end quality, attention to detail, and personalized customer experience of a local vendor.



It's these qualities, along with highly competitive rates, that are attracting a wide array of Central Florida local business. HBA specializes in embroidery, screen printing, and silk screening, and offers solutions for daily wear, special events, corporate apparel and trade shows, academic and sports uniforms, as well as completely custom projects.



As technology progresses, owner Janis Howland believes that, far too many companies are moving away from offering quality customer support and delivering a personal interaction with their clients. Janis remains fully immersed in the day-to-day operations; making sure projects are handled correctly from beginning to end. But, she also recognizes the need for her clients to be able to trust HBA to take the work off their desks and, utilize their lengthy and in-depth industry knowledge, to create and process projects within desired specifications successfully from concept to delivery.



Their Orlando facility houses a variety of advanced machinery including high-capacity Braudan, Vastex, and other SWF equipment recently added to their already capable arsenal. With the upgrades to the equipment in house, the capabilities have increased on every level.



Many of HBA's clients have raved about the high level of service mixed with the quality and availability of large and small brand customizable products at their disposal. They can seemingly do it all, with it all and even allow organizations to utilize their own apparel to work with. A representative of one of Howland's partners stated 'it is tough for companies to understand why more vendors haven't taken the personal, and high-quality approach that Howland does. It truly is a go-to company.'



We are dedicated to providing businesses with affordable options and high-quality designs for their corporate needs. We pride ourselves on our commitment to our customers and competitive pricing. We promise to work with you on all your event details from start to finish, using our in-depth knowledge of fabric blends and properties to best fit your industry and situation in which they will be worn, and ensure you have everything you need for a successful event.



About Howland Business Apparel

We serve Central and South Florida businesses with the highest quality product without high shipping fees. Shipping is offered at a discounted cost, or even free, depending on order size and location. Our flexible pricing is also available for companies that pre-plan yearly events, place high-volume or high-cost orders, and more.



Howland Business Apparel is currently taking on new projects and can be reached through the web at http://www.Business-Apparel.com, on the phone by dialing 407-420-7053, or by E-mailing Sales@TrueCustomUniforms.com