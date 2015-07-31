Environmental Heat Solutions Calls for Action Against Bed Bugs: Infestations Are on the Rise

Purcellville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2015 --Bed bug invasions are on the rise in most urban areas across the country and they are widely known to be very difficult to control. Since early detection is one of the fundamental steps to successfully getting rid of the pests, Environmental Heat Solutions has taken the task of educating the public on what to watch out for and how to treat bed bugs upon itself. When it comes to Bed bugs, there is no easy solution to fix the menace. Complete control calls for a carefully planned and premeditated approach by a professional bed bug exterminator.



Environmental Heat Solutions is the authority in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Northern Virginia when it comes to professionally and effectively eliminating annoying bed bugs from a residence or commercial building. They employ the latest green technology to guarantee the safety of customers and their neighbors. Bobby Anderson, owner of Environmental Heat Solutions warns that without some basic understanding of what to look for when it comes to bed bug nests, bites may be ascribed to other summertime pest bites.



Bed bugs are small and flat insects, which allow them to hide easily from view in the daytime when they are not active. Adult bed bugs are reddish brown, and can grow to be one-eighth to three-sixteenths of an inch in length. Common bed bug hiding places can be identified by brown or a black spot of dried blood and even dried blood stains on mattresses where they are accidentally crushed.



They hide in bed frames, mattresses, bedding, carpets, furniture, bedroom clutter and baseboards. It is important to note that cleanliness does not protect against invasion; bed bugs feed on blood and are normally attracted to carbon dioxide. No matter how clean an area may seem, infestation is still likely.



About Environmental Heat Solutions

Environmental Heat Solutions assists with the detection and eradication of all nests and infestations. Bobby Anderson states that, "We see an increase in bed bug activity during the summer months. If anyone suspects they have bed bugs, we offer a free consultation for those that suspect they have an infestation."



Since bed bugs can easily be transported, the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) advises travelers to watch out for bed bugs during their engagements. Bed bugs are usually transported within luggage which allows them to spread anywhere. Infestations are gradually turning into a crisis and especially in hotels, domestic households and dormitories. Because of their small size and propensity to hide within mattresses and furniture, getting rid of bed bugs can prove difficult.



Bed bug infestations are a growing problem and those effected need to use reliable treatments and techniques, which are readily provided by Environmental Heat Solutions to fully get rid of the problem.



Visit http://www.greenbedbugsolutions.com/bed-bugs-heat-treatment/, to get more useful information on ridding your residence of a bed bug infestation.