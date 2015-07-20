Tap to the Motor City Tap Festival

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2015 --The Motor City Tap Festival has become one of the county's top Tap Festivals to participate in during the year. Such notable tap dancers to come are; Chloe Arnold who has recently been highlighted on So You Think You Can Dance, Gregg Russell, Emmy nominated choreographer and has worked with such stars as: Bette Midler, Gene Kelly, The Nicholas Brothers, Michael Jackson, Gregory Hines, and Kenny Ortega, Native Israelis, Avi Miller and Ofer Ben are tap dancers, performers, teachers and producers. Their tap dancing experience spans on over 40 years, and coming back home to Detroit is Shelby Kaufman who has made television appearances tapping on both Sesame Street and The Steve Harvey Show as well as the Apollo Theatre, Lincoln Center, Jacob's Pillow, Symphony Space, and Detroit Orchestra Hall.



Clarkston native, Denise Caston, Motor City Tap Festival Director, spent years working as a Radio City Rockette in New York City and dancing around the country. The Motor City Tap Fest came to Caston as she traveled the country. "My goal is to teach tap and educate people about the history of the dance."



A highlight for Caston, now living in New York City, is coming back to town and watching her own dance troupe which has now grown ranging in 30 members from Detroit, Saginaw, Clawson, Canton, Livonia, Northville, Westland, and Pontiac. Long-time member Kelsey Rose Young, auditioned this past year and was a fan favorite on FOX Network's So You Think You Can Dance; she advanced to the Las Vegas round.



The Motor City Tap Fest is taking place on the campus of Wayne State in Detroit, Michigan August 12-15. Participants come from all over the country to join in this celebration of clicking toes and digging heels. The Tap festival features four days of tap classes, scholarships are available for aspiring dancers, teachers, working professionals, and all-around tap enthusiasts who want to attend Motor City Tap Fest, and an opportunity to be a part of The Motor City Soles performance at Orchestra Hall. Motor City Soles at Orchestral Hall in Detroit is August 15 at 7:30 p.m. Motor City Soles promises to be an evening of fascinating rhythms and diverse styles. Tickets are available for individual sale, as well as included in class packages.



The event brings in some of the top tap dancers from around the country, including Avi Miller, Ofer Ben, Gregg Russell, Chloe Arnold, Jenefer Miller, Ray Hesselink, Debbie Dee, Suzy Guarino, Brill Barrett, Starinah 'Star' Dixon, Christopher Broughton, Claudia Rahardjanoto, and native Michigan tappers Shelby Kaufman and Denise Caston.



About Motor City Tap Festival

Motor City Tap Festival is a 501(c) 3 allowing dance and arts enthusiast to contribute to scholarship and sponsorship opportunities.



For Press:

The Motor City Tap Fest – August 12-15

http://www.motorcitytapfest.com/



Tickets:

Motor City Soles at Orchestral Hall

VIDEO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GK4J626J8-s