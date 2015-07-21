Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS Shares the 8 Hottest Home Trends of 2015

Evans, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2015 --Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® has compiled a list of 8 trends which grew in popularity during 2015. These home trends follow a pattern of economical savings and ecological benefits. However, there are also a few classic trends included which recirculate every few years.



A popular color trend in 2015 has been coral, which transcend fashion, art, and interior design. This color with its youthful sophistication, "seemed to reflect our country's overall optimism about the future," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®. Paint is a quick and inexpensive change for homeowners to make, but one that can offer a dramatic change.



Thanks primarily to the young demographic, 2015 also saw a surge in popularity among open floor plans. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® has a number of available homes with open floor plans, such as these homes in Cornerstone. Open floor plans are sought after for their flexible style and living space which invites conversation.



Quartzite became a trendy choice among counter tops in 2015. While granite and quartz counter tops are still a kitchen's top contenders, quartzite is making its way to the leader boards. This popularity is due to its reputation as a natural stone that's virtually indestructible. "Another benefit to choosing quartzite is that it more closely resembles marble without the drawbacks of staining easily,"says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®.



In addition to quartzite, kitchens also downsized in 2015. No longer are skates needed to reach the refrigerator from the dishwasher. Instead, kitchens are following a traditional look with smaller islands and cozy spaces.



Homeowners and homebuyers are also likely to see more technology in new homes. "There has been a significant drop in price among hot ticket items such as web-controlled security cameras and motion sensors," says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley Realtors.



Other trends homeowners can expect to see in 2015 are freestanding tubs, charging stations, and fireplaces. Due to the ecological designs of many of these trends, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS® expects them to carry over into the trends of 2016. The real estate company reminds their readers that they plan to stay on top of the latest in home design and maintenance as a way to better serve their clients.



