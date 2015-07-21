American Children's Cancer Association Extends $200 Thank You Gift Offer for Car Donations in CT

Cranford, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2015 --American Children's Cancer Association (ACCA - Give2Kids) announced today that they have extended their offer of a $200 VISA gift card as a thank you gift to all qualified vehicle donors. ACCA excepts any kind of vehicle (cars, trucks, SUVs, boats, planes, etc.).



According to Joe Way, Director of ACCA, "ACCA will continue to offer our popular $200 VISA Gift Card, as a thank you gift to all vehicle donors who meet our qualifications. We also offer a free 3 day, 2 night vacation voucher (to various locations) to all donors. To the best of my knowledge, our offer of both of these thank-you gifts are the most generous among all car donation services in the U.S. We look forward to continuing to offer it to donors in the the great State of Connecticut, for some time to come".



According to their website, ACCA are an approved, 501(c)(3) charity, which educationally supports families with children who have been stricken with cancer.



About ACCA

ACCA provides free, downloadable educational material, including infographics, videos and a blog, all geared towards cancer prevention and information about the safest, most effective alternative treatments.



The website states that in order to fund their efforts, ACCA have been accepting vehicle donations for over 15 years.



Contact info: http://give2kids.com/car-donation-ct.htm, or call 800-Give2Kids (800-448-3254).