Bill Beazley Homes suggests focusing attention on five basic parts of the dining room: the table, flowers, vases, lighting, and dishware. "Combine any of these elements or incorporate just one and let it take center stage," says Bill Beazley Homes.



When it comes to the table presentation, Bill Beazley Homes believes that "less is more". Unnecessary clutter will only hog up the table space and prevent it from its primary function, which is to be a place to eat. Homeowners can add an instant punch of festive summer color to a table by sprawling a tablecloth or linen across it. This is also good for covering up tables that are not so attractive on their own.



Flowers are the perfect addition to a smart-colored tablecloth. Not only are they festive, they are inexpensive and can be replaced easily. Bill Beazley Homes suggests, complementing a tablecloth with orchids for a look of luxury or lilies for a look that is clean and crisp.



Alternatives to flowers are vases and candles. "Fill a big, clear vase with lemons or limes for that pop of festive, summer-time color," says Bill Beazley Homes. "This decorating tip works especially well when hosting parties with the vase acting as an accent piece for the rest of the decor." For a beachy look consider filling the vase with real sand and shells.



Homeowners may also consider purchasing flameless candles, which can be used interchangeably throughout all four seasons. "While these candles can be more expensive, they are much safer than regular candles and they are great to use in areas where regular candles won't stay lit due to wind," says Bill Beazley Homes.



Finally Bill Beazley Homes suggests selecting the dishware to complement the decor of the dining room. A lemon filled vase pairs well with lemon-colored dishware while sand-filled vases pair well with aqua and navy blue colors.



