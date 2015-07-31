When Plans Include a Summer Move, Dumpster Rental Is a Cost Effective Plan vs. Garbage Cans or Hauling Items to the Landfill

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2015 --Speedy Dumpster, a division of Envirosolutions, serves the Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. areas, by providing dumpster rentals to a variety of sites, including residents that are planning a summertime move. Whether they are moving across town or across the country, most people will throw away more than they realize during the course of packing and the move itself. One way to save both time and money involves renting a small, medium, or large dumpster to handle tossed goods.



Some of the leading items discarded when moving includes unwanted furniture, mattresses, and household items are often disposed of in a move. Other items include kitchen waste from cleaning out refrigerators and freezers. In order to keep rodents and wildlife out of these items, dumpster rentals are advised and lids should remain closed. Lids on dumpsters are heavier metals, effectively keeping animals out.



Keeping garbage from spilling out of cans and creating hazardous conditions is another valuable asset to dumpster rental. Many communities have codes and regulations involving refuse and those that do not comply may be subjected to high fines.



To minimize extra expenditures caused by having extra trash bags on garbage collection days, or from making numerous runs to landfills, dumpster rentals are very cost effective. They also save time and gas.



About Speedy Dumpster

Speedy Dumpster offers a variety of dumpster sizes to accommodate small or larger spaces. Setting up delivery and retrieval is easy and the experienced staff can help estimate the size needed for any moving project.



For more information, visit http://www.speedydumpster.com/