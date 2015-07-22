Tattva's Herbs Celebrates 15 Years in Business

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2015 --It's a big anniversary at Tattva's Herbs Organics! With 15 years in business this is the marking of a milestone worthy of celebration. Tattva's continues to provide more ways to integrate ancient Ayurvedic teachings into modern life. Ayurveda is a Sanskrit word meaning "the Science of Life" and is a comprehensive medical system that supports natural living and balance.



Their updated user-friendly website automatically adjusts to your technological device for quick and easy shopping. The blog is ever-growing with more seasonally-delicious Ayurvedic recipes from Susan Bowes, co-owner of Tattva's Herbs. In addition the new Capomo blog is dedicated wholly to the Maya Nut-superfood, a delightful coffee substitute with extensive whole food benefits.



Tattva's gets its product from Eco-certified organic farmers in Maharashtra, India. After harvest, medicinal properties are taken from the plant using supercritical extraction, which preserves the whole essence of the plant. With such special care taken into making these precious medicines, Tattva's supplements are potent and pure. Each product delivers the full spectrum of benefits and is solvent-free. You can count on all products being certified Organic, cruelty-free and suitable for vegans; no trace of gluten, soy, or dairy. All herbs are also independently tested for heavy metals.



Expect only the highest quality from Tattva's Herbs, whose goods are essential for holistic wellness and vitality. Stay connected on updates and sales through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and other social media.



About Tattva's Herbs

Tattva's Herbs was founded in 2000 by owner, Peter Bowes, and grew out of his life-long study of Vedic Scriptures, Sanskrit and Ayurveda, the Traditional Medical System of India. His desire to provide Ayurvedic products to a wider audience at an affordable cost grew into a personal responsibility and commitment to present Ayurveda to the world without adulteration.