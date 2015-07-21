Earth Enhancements, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Merchant Services

Missoula, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2015 --David Prior is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.DPMerchantServices.com. The website offers merchant services at low prices that are much more affordable to business owners. He was inspired to start his website by his desire to provide businesses with a way to get low cost merchant services that could help their businesses thrive.



There are many great merchant services and information about these services offered within the pages of DPMerchantServices.com. The website offers up to 75% off of merchant services and provides online merchant services, credit card terminals for businesses, mobile credit card processing, and much more. Useful information about these services is provided on the site to help customers find the right merchant services for them. In the future, Prior is planning to add business funding as well to help businesses expand or get started.



Providing a website that offers reliable credit card processing in an organized website is very important to Prior regarding DPMerchantServices.com. The website is formatted in a way that makes it easy for customers to find everything that they need on the website and read the information clearly. When a person decides to use these merchant services, they just have to fill out one simple form to get started on the path to cheaper services.



In addition to the main website, Prior is launching a blog located at http://www.MerchantSolutionsBlog.com



The blog will cover topics related to the merchant services that he offers. Prior will be writing about the benefits of having a reliable merchant services provider, why inexpensive services are important for a business, how having 24 hour support can be important to growing business, and much more information that relates to merchant services. The purpose of the blog is to provide customers with additional information that may help them when they are selecting merchant services to use in their business.



About DPMerchantServices.com

DPMerchantServices.com, a division of Earth Enhancement, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur David Prior.



David Prior

http://www.DPMerchantServices.com

406-640-4320



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com