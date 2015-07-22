Lawsuit Loans Company, Directlegalfunding.com Says Lina Medical Agrees to Settle Power Morcellator Lawsuit

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2015 --Lawsuit loans company, CEO Daniel Costanzo says he will provide $3.7m in lawsuit cash advances for Scott Burkhart or any other victims that have pending or settled cases. Costanzo says he is willing to offer non-recourse loans to victims that have pending cases because he understands the need for money when victims and their families have been litigating with this company for a long time.



Scott Burkhart, who had filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Lina Medical, has agreed to accept a settlement pertaining to power morcellator usage and the spread of cancer. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed. In accepting the settlement, the plaintiff agreed to drop his lawsuit against the defendant, whom he had contended was responsible for the allegedly unreasonably dangerous nature of power morcellators. The trial had been set for November 2015.



Use of power morcellation

Power morcellators are surgical instruments that were routinely used during hysterectomy procedures in which the surgeon uses a minimally invasive approach, also known as a laparoscopic approach. In this type of surgery, the surgeon creates multiple small incisions, rather than one large incision. This means that the uterus and other reproductive organs must be divided into small pieces so that the surgeon can remove them through the small incisions.



Power morcellators are the tools surgeons use to accomplish this. Surgeons may also use power morcellators during surgery to remove uterine fibroids.



However, safety concerns have recently come to light regarding these medical instruments.



Before accepting the settlement offer for his lawsuit alleging that power morcellation spread his wife's cancer, Burkhart contended that Lina Medical failed to conduct appropriate product tests, and failed to warn consumers and healthcare professionals of the potential risks.



The plaintiffs have requested that U.S. District Judge Kathryn H. Vratil manage the MDL in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas. The defendant manufacturers were expected to respond to the petition for centralization by July 10, 2015 and a hearing session for oral arguments pertaining to the centralization is scheduled for October.



