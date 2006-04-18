To-Order Manufacturers’ Business Intelligence

Wilmington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2006 -- Retrieving departmental or enterprise data to make informed business decisions is challenging for many organizations. Critical business information is often hidden in transactional systems, spreadsheets, or disparate databases. Although databases organize and store large volumes of data for easy computer transaction processing, they are not constructed for easy user access of analysis.



In a To-Order environment business processes are significantly influenced by the nature of the order or contract being executed. No only can each order or contract involve different types of processes, but the value of contracts can have a significant influence.



According to Stephen Carson, Executive vice president with Visibility Corporation, “Visibility’s Reporting & Analytic Solutions unlock critical business information and transform data into knowledge. All pre-built departmental solutions are designed with the best practice architecture that facilitates speed to deploy and flexibility to accommodate unique Key Performance Indicators for a complex manufacturing organization.”



Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software for the Complex Manufacturing sector, non-repetitive manufacturing, has been less than effective in accomplishing these strategic advantages until VISIBILITY.net. Business integration, comprehensive functionality, collaborative capabilities, global features and compliance based controls enable effective decision making, increased organizational productivity, and a system infrastructure optimized for profitable business growth.



Complex manufacturers have more than fifty percent of their business in international markets. The need to access the dynamic communication interface has never been stronger according. Strategic advantages across the entire enterprise must include Operations Management, Technology, Business Performance Management, Collaboration, Material & Production Planning, Financial Management, Customer Relationship Management and Engineering & Product Lifecycle Management.



Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively. Visibility has an extensive customer base throughout North America and Europe and has the strongest representation of ERP among complex manufacturers.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



