Busa Brings Expertise to Cost Management Innovator aPriori Technologies

Concord, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2006 -- John Busa is Vice President of Marketing with aPriori Technologies, based in Concord, MA. aPriori (www.apriori.com) is the technology leader providing innovative cost management solutions to the discrete manufacturing industry. The cost management platform uses innovative, patent protected technologies, and is capable of using design information driven off of MCAD geometry. Additionally the ability to model production facilities (including machine capabilities, raw materials, and facility cost structure) and the specific cost accounting methodologies, accurate predictive, allow “forward looking” real time cost estimates.



Busa brings 16 years of experience in the commercial software industry to his role leading aPriori’s marketing efforts. Prior to joining aPriori, Busa was responsible for all engineering and product management at CXO Systems. Prior to that he was Senior Vice President, Research and Development for PTC, a leading provider of PLM solutions. During his tenure at PTC, John played a key role in the growth of the company from a $3 million per year revenue start-up, to a $1 billion per year market leader. Busa’s previous roles within PTC included Vice President, Production Applications Marketing and Development, Vice President, Quality Assurance, and Vice President, Marketing Operations. Busa holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.) and a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Boston University.



aPriori’s Cost Management Software Platform enables manufacturers to better understand product cost decisions early and throughout the product lifecycle. aPriori’s Cost Management Platform empowers manufacturers to lower cost-of-goods sold (COGS), provides real-time visibility to “cost-critical” decision information, and builds critical cost knowledge to go on the business “offensive.” aPriori’s patent-protected cost management platform allows companies to assess, control, and reduce cost of goods sold by whole percentages. The aPriori Platform truly enables “Cost Knowledge Before it Matters.”



John Busa

aPriori

http://www.aPriori.com

978-371-2006

jbusa@apriori.com



