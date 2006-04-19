Digital Kanban by Data craft Solutions Better than e-Kanban

Durham, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2006 -- Thomas R. Cutler, one of the leading manufacturing journalists, authored a feature article for Quality Digest, one of the respected quality themed publications, regarding the distinctions of digital kanban versus the inferior e-kanban.



At present, only a few companies offer digital kanban. The landmark, Internet-based system Signum is central to the notion that the most effective kanban system must include full integration. Datacraft Solutions is one of the few companies offering digital kanban. Signum ERP integration includes automatic monitoring of communication between the two systems,” says Justin Diana, chief technology officer for Datacraft Solutions. “If a discrepancy arises, Signum sends an alert, providing an integration gateway where the user can check the error and, if needed, resubmit the record for processing. The gateway can also be checked proactively several times a day to verify that values remain at zero—no errors—and to resolve any gaps.”



According to the feature article: “The distinctions between e-kanban and digital kanban are more subtle than those between manual and electronic kanban. One of the key distinctions in the digital kanban process is integration, often with enterprise resource planning (ERP) software. Once component part numbers are entered into an e-kanban system there's no guarantee of integration to the back-office ERP or accounting system. This lack of integration in standard e-kanban can result in a disconnected system that often lacks a paper trail to ensure continuously accurate data on received parts, parts on hand and parts needed. This information in a digital kanban process allows the data to link to invoicing and payment and eliminates double data entry. Simultaneously, production control managers can establish a receiving department that will perform the check-in of incoming orders. Blanket purchase orders can be entered into the ERP system purchasing database on the same page as a digital kanban system, using the same core data.”



Datacraft Solutions (www.datacraftsolutions.com) delivers a revolutionary digital kanban process of automation solutions to lean manufacturers through a secure Internet gateway, eliminating the need to install and maintain a complex IT infrastructure. The company has experienced 1000% growth in the past twelve months by eliminating complicated, expensive, time-intensive software implementations as well as extensive training regiments and the need for internal support. The Datacraft Solutions' digital kanban lean system allows customers access and fully utilize powerful lean benefits immediately for a low, predictable monthly fee. Services are scalable so manufacturers can design an appropriate digital kanban solution.



