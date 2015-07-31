Galaxy Transfer Recommends Dumpster Rental Sizes for Residential Complexes: How to Calculate the Correct Dumpster Size

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2015 --Galaxy Transfer, a division of Envirosolutions, wishes to educate residential managers and new complex owners to be aware of the impact the amount of waste discarded by residents has within the community. When apartment complexes and housing communities do not have the correct number or size dumpster's onsite, the health, welfare, and environmental issues created will have a lasting effect.



According to recent studies, in part sponsored by the USDA, each person creates approximately three pounds of waste volume per day of regular trash. To determine the volume of the weight, take three pounds per day and divide it by 175 pounds per yard, then multiply by seven (the number of days in the week). The figure is 0.0120 cubic yards per person, per week.



To that end, if you have a complex that houses 500 people, 60 cubic yards of garbage is produced in one week. In order to accommodate everyone, a minimum of two thirty yard containers would be necessary. Urging residents to recycle is one way to reduce waste, however, managers cannot gauge yardage based on this.



Complexes that don't have adequate yardage containers inadvertently create health and environmental hazards, which have long lasting impacts within communities and even cities. Trash that ends up on the ground from overstuffing dumpsters also lures rodents and wildlife that threaten neighborhoods.



