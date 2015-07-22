AndroGel Manufacturer Asks to Have 169 Testosterone Treatment Lawsuits Dismissed

Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2015 --As filings of testosterone treatment lawsuits involving such Low-T drugs as AndroGel, Androderm, Axiron and Testim continue to mount, the makers of AndroGel are seeking to have potential bellwether cases dismissed. The majority of the 2,000 low testosterone lawsuits pending in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois are filed against AbbVie and Abbott Laboratories and the first round of bellwether trials will only involve AndroGel lawsuits, court records show. AbbVie filed a motion on July 6 stating that 169 Plaintiffs Fact Sheets had missing information, such as names of prescribing physicians and dispensing pharmacies, and authorizations to allow AbbVie to collect additional medical records were not completed. AbbVie warned that if plaintiffs do not provide the information by the time of the bellwether hearing on August 14, AbbVie said in its motion that the Court should dismiss those Low-T cases with prejudice. Plaintiffs responded in a joint status report filed on the same day as AbbVie's motion, that they are concerned that AbbVie is attempting to use this issue as "a tactical sword in the testosterone bellwether process, rather than as a fact finding and discovery tool to gather information and collect the plaintiffs' medical records with authorizations." (In re: Testosterone Replacement Therapy Product Liability Litigation – MDL No. 2545



"Southern Med Law anticipates this matter will soon be resolved and the pretrial proceedings will continue with case selections for bellwether trials," says Dr. François Blaudeau, the law firm's founder.



Southern Med Law notes that AndroGel is by far the most popular of the available prescription testosterone treatment drugs, making up at least 75 percent of the market at one time. According to the AndroGel complaints, the defendants' advertising campaign paid off in a return of $1.4 billion in sales in 2013, making AndroGel the "biggest selling androgen drug in the United States." As stated in court documents, AndroGel was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2000 to treat hypogonadism, which is low testosterone that occurs due to some underlying medical condition that is not associated with age. (In re: Testosterone Replacement Therapy Product Liability Litigation – MDL No. 2545)



[fda.gov/Drugs/DrugSafety/ucm436259.htm]



Testosterone Treatment Lawsuits



Court documents indicate that a multidistrict litigation was established for testosterone treatment lawsuits in June 2014 for complaints alleging that men who use prescription testosterone drugs are at risk for adverse cardiovascular events such as heart attacks, stroke and cardiac death, and testosterone makers failed to disclose the risks associated with their testosterone products. (In re: Testosterone Replacement Therapy Product Liability Litigation – MDL No. 2545)



As stated in court documents, the testosterone lawsuits were filed in wake of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launching an investigation in January 2014 into all FDA-approved prescription testosterone gels, patches, creams, and injections. After its investigation, the regulatory agency issued a safety announcement in March 2015 stating testosterone products should be approved only for men who have low testosterone levels caused by certain medical conditions. According to the FDA, the benefit and safety of testosterone medications have not been established for treating low testosterone levels due to aging, even if a man's symptoms seem related to low testosterone. The FDA also required testosterone manufacturers to update the labels of their products to warn of the potential increase in the risk of heart attack or stroke in patients who use testosterone replacement medication.



About Southern Med Law And Filing An AndroGel Lawsuit

