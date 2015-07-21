Goldenrod Marketplace Names RSA Exclusive Leasing Agent for Shopping Center

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2015 --Retail Solutions Advisors, LLC (RSA) Is pleased to present the Goldenrod Marketplace to the Narcoossee Orlando Area. This 91,497 Square foot shopping center, directly adjacent to a Walmart Supercenter, is anchored by LA Fitness & Marshall's. Located at the busy intersection of South Goldenrod and Narcoossee Road, this section of roadway receives approximately 51,000 trips per day and includes a trade area population in excess of 185,000 people. The center enjoys not only good intersection access at Goldenrod but is also within one mile north of State Road 528 Expressway and 1.5 miles west of the heavily traveled 417 Central Florida GreenWay Expressway. Further, Orlando International Airport is also within a few short miles of the shopping center. Goldenrod Marketplace features retail space ranging from 3,000 to 25,000 square feet. Suggested retail big box uses include home furnishings, hardware, party supply and pet superstores. Notable small space retail businesses at the center include Mattress Firm, Game Stop And Pinch A Penny with a Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell situated on out parcels. There is also one hard corner out parcel available for lease or build to suit. Possible out parcel considerations include upscale convenience store, financial institution and sit down restaurant.



About LA Fitness And Marshalls

Marshalls became part of the TJX family of department stores in 1995, and along with retailer T.J. Maxx, became the largest off-price apparel and home fashions group in the nation. Marshalls specializes in its selection of footwear and an expanded of men's clothing department. The LA Fitness company ground its roots in Southern California in 1984 with a mission to seek innovative ways to "enhance the physical and emotional well being" of its members. Offering state of the art fitness facilities, LA Fitness is the at the top echelon of fitness facilities nationwide.



About Retail Solutions Advisors

Retail Solutions Advisors is a full service commercial real estate company based in Lakeland, Florida. RSA focuses mainly on retail commercial real estate in Florida with specializations in property management, shopping center leasing and tenant representation. The company brings with it years of invaluable experience in the retail sector with president Charlie Boscarino as head of operations. Mr. Boscarino was a retailer with Bealls Outlet for over 25 years before moving to the landlord/third party sector eight years ago with the Century Companies and later the RMC Property Group. In addition to Mr. Boscarino, the company has well tenured leasing and tenant representation specialists in Lynda Nagy & Jannie DelRio. Property management duties are segmented from retail leasing with a full department to handle this specific area for clients. Finally RSA provides property valuation consultation as well as development services for clients on an as needed basis.



