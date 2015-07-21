Delta World Charter Successfully Completes Airlift of Critical Healthcare Units to Erbil

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2015 --Delta World Charter on June 16, 2015 successfully operated a cargo charter from Brno to Erbil for its strategic customer. The airlift was to facilitate the delivery of MRI/CT scan units for one of the largest suppliers of healthcare technology in the world. Aboard the 747-200F was a total of 33 tons of this critical healthcare equipment and spares.



Roman Gilmanov, Cargo Chief Commercial Officer of DWC commented, "This is the largest healthcare airlift for Delta World Charter and a significant milestone that demonstrates our ability to manage any complex high-technology air freight. We are thankful to our customer for their continued confidence in us and look forward to continuing to deliver many other successful stories."



DWC has successfully completed 83 cargo flights in 2015 so far and plans to continue growing its pipeline of new customers, suppliers and partners this year.



About Delta World Charter

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dubai, Delta World Charter is an aviation brokerage company that provides tailored solutions for Charter - Private Jets, Commercial and Cargo as well as aircraft leasing and trading services globally. The company is in its dynamic start up stage, with proven track record of success in 2014.



