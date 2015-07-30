All Star Sports Outfits Summertime Family Reunions with Cotton Custom T Shirts

Woodbridge, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2015 --The American Public Transportation Association's (APTA) 2014 "Travel Like a Local" Summer Travel Survey indicated that nearly 60% of Americans plan to travel in the summertime. Of those, many choose to visit family for large reunions, celebrations, and group vacations. All Star Sports, located in Woodbridge, VA, is known for creating custom sports apparel for men, women, teens, and childr en. As the summer heats up, however, All Star Sports is seeing an influx in the number of orders for custom T shirts designed for family events.



Despite rising gas prices and additional fees imposed by airlines, American travelers are determined to enjoy the summer months with family and friends. The APTA indicates that 2015 will see a 24% increase in the number of travelers during the summer months, and All Star Sports' team is already witnessing a demand for unified, comfortable custom T shirts. According to an All Star Sports team member, "Orders for custom T shirts for families skyrocket in the summertime. Whether you have a family nickname, crest, or favorite colors, we design a T shirt that accurately reflects your family's unique culture."



About All Star Sports

With the same commitment offered to brands and sports teams, All Star Sports takes pride in producing each custom T shirt order. In addition to their business and team product lines, the company offers 100% cotton and cotton blend T shirts designed to fit women, men, and children comfortably. In most regions of the U.S., residents who wear cotton clothing during the summer benefit from improved ventilation and moisture absorption, which makes spending time outdoors with family much more pleasant.



Aside from custom T shirts, All Star Sports specializes in custom embroidery for ball caps, which provide a simple solution for blended families planning an extended vacation or sports competitions. "Custom hats are a fun way to incorporate a family's personality into a practical piece of apparel, particularly in the summer's scorching sun," says one All Star Sports representative. Customers interested in placing orders for custom T shirts and hats are encouraged to beat the summer rush by ordering early.



For more information, visit http://www.allstarsportsinfo.com/