Unleashed - "The Best of Bongo Jazz" by Engr. Bruno - Bongo AfroBeat Studio Maestro

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2015 --Multi talented Studio Engineer and multi-platinum selling Music Producer Engr. Bruno continues his artistic evolution with the dynamic new studio album "The Best of Bongo Jazz". Fusing his love for Bongo music and Jazz with his mastery of modern production, Engr. Bruno has created another genre-bending masterpiece.



Engr. Bruno's "The Best of Bongo Jazz" release slashes across genres with each track blending Bongo Music and Jazz to deliver rich, mood lifting melody to the listener.



"The Best of Bongo Jazz", the first release in a Bongo Jazz series by Engr. Bruno, is a captivating compilation of covers and intelligent, home-grown numbers that expose the brilliance of this veteran studio genius.



Download the entire album here:

Apple itunes: https://goo.gl/XYCZ8n

Googleplay: https://goo.gl/ONuZ96

Amazon: http://goo.gl/Q4CzpR

Get a free download of the songs samples here: https://goo.gl/ZZLUZT



"The Best of Bongo Jazz" released on independent label, LaPearl Media and Summit Records in collaboration with nollywoodradio.com - was recorded and digitally mastered at studios in the USA, Nigeria and the UK. Unlike Engr. Bruno's previous productions, "The Best of Bongo Jazz" pulls away from the well known Bongo style into a modern Jazz-Bongo-AfroBeat sound, with focused compositions, arrangements and a slick production.



"This time around, the concept is layered grooves of Bongo with more jazz and more modern dance. The rhythm section laid the foundation and then we added in strings, synths and an incredible horn section, all while keeping it groovy," says Engr. Bruno.



About Engr. Bruno

Engr. Bruno has had significant success in producing some of the heavy hitters in Bongo Music including ND Arabanko, Chimuanya (Ayakata Bongo), Agbaso (Ababanna), Obisco Nwamama and takes his production knowledge up several notches to create a genre bending and busting set of tracks. He married the influences of the Bongo and Jazz greats, new and old, into each of the track on this album. The fusion of the Jazz style reminiscent of the Late Cardinal Rex Lawson and the Bongo style of ND Arabanko is embedded in the track "Off the Hook", while the track "Moonlight dance" is a re-imagination and jazzification of Chimuanya's platinum selling standard "Ayakata bongo" by Engr. Bruno.



To celebrate this digital release, Engr. Bruno will host exclusive shows in Lagos and London. Advanced VIP list requests can be made here: http://goo.gl/Ru8i81



Engr. Bruno "The Best of Bongo Jazz" Tracklist:

1. Spirit of the Bongo.

2. Off the hook.

3. Moonlight dance.

4. Keeping it old.



Instagram.com/brunofingers

Facebook.com/brunofingers

Twitter.com/brunofingers