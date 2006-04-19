Tradepoint.ca to Launch Video Classifieds

Toronto, ON, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2006 -- Cars, furniture, real estate and jobs are just the start, as Canadian free online classified site Tradepoint.ca continues it’s mission to become the most feature rich and comprehensive online classified site in the marketplace by introducing Video Classifeds.



As audio and video technology becomes increasingly economical, portable, and embedded in everyday electronics such as cell phones, the ability for people to use an assortment of media formats to sell their product has never been easier. That’s why Tradepoint.ca is the first to add audio and video to their already comprehensive list of features.



Now, along with thorough product descriptions and up to 5 pictures, users can show off their product even further. The audio/video feature allows all registered members to upload clips of audio and/or video from their computer, which can then be streamed online by other users who are interested in viewing an item or contacting a seller. The goal is to provide the seller an opportunity to give a rich verbal and/or 360° description of their product, showing it from every angle, showcasing the product in use – telling that special story behind the item and helping to make it stand out amongst the rest. These features are absolutely free and easy to use, providing yet another means to help connect buyers and sellers.



“The goal of Tradepoint.ca is to be the most feature rich and functional free online classified in the marketplace” said Bo Pelech CEO of Tradepoint.ca “This is just the start of some amazing features that we’ll be introducing over the next several months – fasten your seatbelts”.



About Tradepoint.ca

Tradepoint.ca is an online classifieds and web trading platform to connect buyers and sellers. We provide tools and listings services for buying and selling products and services across Canada.