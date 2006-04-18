Is your vehicle a target for theft?

Fort Collins, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2006 -- “I never though it would happen to me,” is a common statement from auto theft victims.



Auto theft is on the rise in the U.S. A vehicle is stolen about every 20 seconds. An alarm system and most theft prevention tips will not stop car theft. In most cases, people are unalarmed by car alarms because many go off without a break-in. Some alarms shut off as soon as the door is closed. Even if an alarm does alert of the theft, most people are not willing to risk their life to stop the criminal in the act. Two cars have now been stolen since you started reading this.



According to the FBI 2004 Uniform Crime Report, only 63% of stolen vehicles were recovered. Auto theft will happen, and a FAST recovery is the only solution to protecting your assets. Vehicles that are not recovered immediately are usually chopped up in pieces or taken on a joy ride or wrecked at the owner’s expense.



Many times, stolen vehicles are used in the commission of other crimes. No vehicle is theft proof. So, what's the answer? The NCIB recommends a GPS tracking device.



Find out if your vehicle and the state you live in are among the top 10 for auto theft: Auto Theft TOP 10 List.

