ESI to Develop New Clean Energy Project at Big Run Landfill

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2015 --Plans are now underway to develop a new, state-of-the-art clean energy facility at Big Run Landfill that will convert gas produced at the landfill into renewable natural gas, EnviroSolutions (ESI), owner of Big Run, announced today.



Enerdyne Power Systems, a company that specializes in utilizing landfill gas (LFG) as a renewable fuel source, will work with ESI to construct the multi-million dollar facility that, at the landfill's current gas collection rate, will produce enough natural gas to heat approximately 10,000 homes and save the annual equivalent CO2 emissions of 47 million gallons of gasoline.



Gas captured by Big Run's landfill gas collection system will be directed to a new, on-site gas plant where it will be processed, treated and upgraded to high BTU, pipeline-quality natural gas. A new pipeline will be installed to allow the renewable natural gas to be fed directly into local gas lines already in place and used by area residents and businesses. The clean energy facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2016.



In May, ESI completed a massive, engineered construction project that significantly improved the gas collection system at Big Run. The system now includes 70 vertical wells (up from 49) and 128 collection points (up from 70). Gas capture has increased 330% since December of 2014, as more than 3,000 standard cubic feet of gas per minute of landfill gas is now being controlled and drawn through the system, significantly reducing gas odor. Until the new clean energy facility comes online, collected landfill gas will continue to be destroyed by high-efficiency flares.



"The enhanced and expanded landfill gas system at Big Run has significantly improved our gas collection efficiency and helped to reduce the migration of gas odor," said Dean Kattler, ESI's CEO. "With a robust gas system in place that will support the landfill's operations well into the future, we look forward to partnering with Enerdyne Power Systems to create a facility that will allow for the beneficial use of landfill gas as a renewable energy resource."



Additional information can be found at http://www.bigrunlandfill.com/ or by calling 877-229-1700.



For more information about ESI, visit http://www.esiwaste.com/