Hilaire Productions Signs First Resort Deal, Exclusively Supplying Pool-Side Guest Towels

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2015 --Hilaire Productions, Inc.,Boston-based convenient apparel manufacturer, is pleased to announce that it now supplies Sea Collection Beach Towel line at InnSeason Resort HarborWalk in Falmouth, Massachusetts. Crafted of ultra-soft, plush cotton, the patented line of Aire Collection beach towels' comes with ingenious tweaks-hidden water-resistant zippered storage pocket to keep valuables safe and dry (phone, keys, wallets, glasses etc.), and drawstring woven at the perimeter of the towel- for added comfort and convenience, while the patrons indulge in various forms of water-related activities at the resort, without any slip-off issues.



The General Manager at InnSeason Resort, Fraser Kirkpatrick, commented, "We washed the towel on cold wash and ran the dryer on the lowest temperature of 140 degrees. The towel came out very well, and the toggle and pocket was unaffected by the wash. We are excited to have these in supply for the guests."The President and CEO of Hilaire Productions, Will Hilaire, said, "Summer is upon us and this is considered to be the busiest period for resorts and hotels across the country. Our unique Aire Collection of Towels is specially catered towards the hospitality industry and this deal further solidifies our commitment to the industry. With the introduction of our line of convenient bathing towels at the renowned InnSeason Resort, we are confident that it would make their guests experience more positive and effortless."



For more information on Hilaire Productions, visit: http://www.hilaireproductions.com/about-us/, or for wholesale order inquiries, email at will@hilaireproductions.com



About Hilaire Productions

Hilaire Productions, Inc. is an entrepreneurial venture by Mr. Will Hilaire, a Haitian immigrant who shifted to the US with his family at the age of 16 in pursuit of a better life. He inculcated a passion for convenient clothing while working in the apparel retail sector for more than 15 years. Hilaire Productions presents the very first line of its convenient product - towel that allows you to store your mobile phone, glasses, keys, wallet, ID and what not in its hidden water-resistant zippered storage pocket and also a draw-string attachment to securely wrap the towel around the body. Aire Collection of Towels is the perfect accessory for a trip to the beach, spa, resort, swimming pool and beyond.