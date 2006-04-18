Biomaxx Systems Inc. joins European Federation of Biotechnology

Toronto, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2006 --Biomaxx Systems Inc. (Other OTC: BMXSF) is pleased to announce that the company has joined the European Federation of Biotechnology (EFB). Biomaxx Systems Inc. is currently the only Canadian company that is an Institutional member of EFB. Biomaxx Systems is excited with the prospects of being a prestigious EFB member, which will provide the ability to interact with the European Biotechnology community. Biomaxx Systems will also have the opportunity to be involved in EFB projects and assist in the promotion of the benefits of biotechnology and to collaborate and network with leading European academic, research and industrial biotechnology advocates.



The European Federation of Biotechnology was created in 1978, the EFB is a pan-European biotechnology federation for Public and Private Companies, National Bioindustry and Scientific Associations, Agencies, Learned Societies, Universities, Scientific Institutes, NGOs and personal members with an active interest in biotechnology and a desire to play a central role and develop or maintain a high profile in the European biotech community. For a complete list of public and private company members please visit -



http://www.efb-central.org/index.php/Members/public_and_private_companies.



About Biomaxx Systems Inc.



Biomaxx Systems Inc.’s corporate mandate is to promote clean, efficient and safe energy alternatives and to reduce emissions and control green house gas emissions for the Global alternative fuel markets. Biomaxx Systems Inc. plans to develop proprietary biotechnology processes to improve the efficiency of fermentation process used to produce bio-fuels and intends on licensing this technology.



Biomaxx Systems Inc. also provides professional consulting services in the fields of Biotechnology, Bio Fuels, Renewable energy and related specializations. Biomaxx will leverage the knowledge of our experienced professionals and consultants with distinct specializations in the key areas of biotechnology and bio-energy. Biomaxx Systems Inc. is a Canadian company with international reach, covering most global markets.



