Biomaxx Systems Inc. becomes Global Village Energy Partnership partner

Toronto, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2006 --Biomaxx Systems Inc. (Other OTC: BMXSF) announces acceptance of membership with the Global Village Energy Partnership (GVEP). As a GVEP partner, Biomaxx Systems has committed to the GVEP Statement of Principals - “The Global Village Energy Partnership seeks to reduce poverty and enhance sustainable development through the accelerated provision of modern energy services to those unserved or underserved. This is made possible through a partnership of developing and industrialized country governments, international development agencies, donor organizations, private firms, consumers, NGOs and others committed to addressing energy-poverty.” (This statement is an excerpt from http://www.gvep.org).



Biomaxx Systems is excited with the opportunities this partnership will provide to further develop the company’s corporate mandate - “To promote clean, efficient and safe energy alternatives and to reduce emissions and control green house gas emissions for the Global alternative fuel markets.” Biomaxx Systems feels that modern energy technologies can greatly improve the standard of living in developing countries and with advances in technology these modern energy solutions can be deployed, in some cases, at a much lower cost and without the environmental risks that exist with traditional energy solutions. The GVEP partnership will create significant opportunities for Biomaxx Systems by creating awareness for the company’s products and services. Although, more importantly, by creating awareness for global energy initiatives, the result is a higher standard of living for poor countries with less reliance on traditional non-environmentally friendly fuel sources to inevitability create a less impoverished global energy efficient community.



About Biomaxx Systems Inc.

Biomaxx Systems Inc.’s corporate mandate is to promote clean, efficient and safe energy alternatives and to reduce emissions and control green house gas emissions for the Global alternative fuel markets. Biomaxx Systems Inc. plans to develop proprietary biotechnology processes to improve the efficiency of fermentation process used to produce bio-fuels and intends on licensing this technology.

Biomaxx Systems Inc. also provides professional consulting services in the fields of Biotechnology, Bio Fuels, Renewable energy and related specializations. Biomaxx will leverage the knowledge of our experienced professionals and consultants with distinct specializations in the key areas of biotechnology and bio-energy. Biomaxx Systems Inc. is a Canadian company with international reach, covering most global markets.



Safe Harbour Statement:

This release includes forward looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



For further information please contact:

Biomaxx Systems Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@biomaxxsystems.com

Copyright © 2006 Biomaxx Systems Inc. All rights reserved.

