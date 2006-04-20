Universal Guardian Delivers Record Revenues of $14 Million for FY 2005

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2006 -- Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. (OTC Bulletin Board: UGHO - News), an emerging global leader in inter-modal transportation security, global supply chain RFID systems, tactical products and security services to protect against business against criminal, terrorist, and security threats, today announced that it has delivered record financial performance with revenues of $14 million for FY2005.



"Our 2005 financial projections have proven to have been accurate," stated Michael Skellern, CEO of Universal Guardian. "With $19 million in signed contracts in-hand by Q1 2006 and the introduction of our new non-lethal products and ground-breaking and proprietary RFID based asset identification, authentication and monitoring systems and related technologies, we expect to meet or exceed our public announced revenue projections of $35 Million for FY2006. We also expect to make further guidance announcements regarding revenue increases, positive cash flow and year-end profitability by midyear 2006," continued Mr. Skellern.



About Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc.

Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. (UGHO) and its subsidiaries provide a comprehensive range of security products, systems, and services designed to mitigate terrorist and security threats worldwide. Universal Guardian Global Security Group comprises everything from strategic and tactical security services, business risk solutions, integrated and interoperable security systems, to non-lethal defense products. Universal Guardian companies features a wide variety of security applications for transportation, and global supply chain security and visibility, maritime security and critical infrastructure protection for government and multi-national businesses on every continent. http://www.UniversalGuardian.com



About Universal Guardian Systems

Universal Guardian's Systems Group, ISR Systems Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc., is a global provider of integrated and interoperable asset identification, authentication and monitoring systems for global supply chain applications, inter-modal transportation, and seaport security. Its T/ 3 (TM) platform provides software, hardware, services and global command and control for a multitude of applications for government and business applications worldwide. http://www.ISRsystems.com



About Universal Guardian Services Group

Universal Guardian's Secure Risks-SSSI, a wholly owned subsidiary is a global security group providing practical risk solutions, tactical security products and services, and critical infrastructure protection in today's most challenging environments from regional hubs located in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Asia Pacific. www.SecureRisks.com



Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature are estimates of future results only and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc.'s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. These risks factors include potential customer interest in the sale and delivery of its T/3(TM) platform, Container Guardian(TM), Explosive Guardian(TM) and RFID Ready(TM) solutions as well as the production and sale of Cobra StunLight(TM) and Riot Defender(TM) and their accessories.



