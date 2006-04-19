Digital Kanban from Datacraft Solutions’ Profiled in The Manufacturer

Durham, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2006 -- “One of the biggest challenges that the supply chain is really dealing with today,” contends Justin Diana, chief technology officer of Datacraft Solutions, “is the whole issue of accountability. When things go wrong – lines go down or product doesn’t show up – all players, interactively with tools via the Internet, can take necessary steps that transcend their boundaries. An ‘exception’ [event] that affects the end result doesn’t come as a surprise anymore. Managers already are involved in resolving them.”



This is a brief except from the April issue of The Manufacturer. The entire feature article may be read at http://www.themanufacturer.com/us/detail.html?contents_id=4171.



The key to recognizing those exceptions is availability of data with total reliability and speed of access. “By having one place where data resides, you ensure that there are no disconnects or a lack of synchronization,” says Diana. “And think of all you can do on top of that data – creating intelligent reports, recommendations and suggestions, and preemptive alerts. All those things now enhance and improve what the data is beginning to do.”



Datacraft’s Signum is a centralized data application available via the Internet as an “on demand” module, with users paying monthly versus buying the software. “Basically, we provide the Signum solution to the manufacturers themselves,” Diana explains, “and then we provide a supporting Web portal for all their suppliers to view and interact.



Signum is the Digital Kanban tool from Datacraft Solutions, Inc. (www.datacraftsolutions.com). According to Founder Matthew Marotta, “Datacraft Solutions’ Internet-based on-demand delivery platform offers key benefits from the very beginning of an implementation – namely, the elimination of lengthy, complicated and expensive infrastructure upgrades before a company can even begin to see positive ROI. There is simply no faster or easier way to begin exploiting the power of Digital Kanban in a lean manufacturing operation.”



Datacraft Solutions

http://www.datacraftsolutions.com

Kelly Pryor

media@datacraftsolutions.com

800-819-5326



