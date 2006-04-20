Visibility Corporation and Business Solutions Alliance Inc. (BSA) Form Strategic Partnership

Wilmington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2006 -- BSA will implement and resell Visibility Corporation's .net based ERP solution, VISIBILITY.net. The partnership combines an ERP software solution with the significant experience of a proven implementation and sales organization focused on the Canadian Manufacturing market. BSA is respected for providing implementation and technical expertise leading to successful deployments of ERP solutions.



Marc Harris, BSA president noted, “We have significant experience with numerous ERP products such as Visual Enterprise, IFS, SAP and several others and were looking for an ERP solution that was comprehensive, built using current technologies and wasn’t late in its life cycle. After extensive research into numerous ERP products, Visibility was clearly superior to other products in flexibility, usability, technology and total cost of ownership. Visibility also has a solid reputation for building flexible and comprehensive business solutions for manufacturers who desire to optimize their business operations. Business Efficiencies are what we help our clients achieve and both companies share a similar drive to extending business efficiencies and deploying it with precision and speed. Necessarily, flexible workflow is a critical element to what we needed to have in place with the ERP solution. Increasingly, mid-range manufacturers are focusing on resource utilization, manufacturing planning, compliance and data consolidation initiatives to insure improved customer service, shortened time to market and improved efficiencies.”



Stephen Carson, executive vice president of sales at Visibility Corporation, noted, “BSA’s implementation and business process expertise extends our coverage in North America, and brings a solid business partner with a proven track record. Our partners must be experts in our market and have a proven track record for customer success in realizing the process improvement they set out to achieve in their ERP deployment - BSA delivers that expertise.”



About BSA – BSA is recognized as a solutions company serving the manufacturing community, having developed a 'Best Practice Methodology' for implementing new business solutions, with focus and speed. BSA’s large number of consultants, totaling hundreds of years of experience in ERP deployment and manufacturing, provides exceptional service to a broad range of customers. BSA, provides a focused implementation philosophy with experienced implementers ensuring a quick ROI with the lowest total cost of ownership. With offices in Toronto, Ontario, BSA has over 100 active customers across Canada.





Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



