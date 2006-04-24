Plantnode Provides Real Time Factory Floor Information

Oakville, Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2006 -- It is essential that the technology can connect to any plant floor equipment that has serial, digital, or analog outputs.



This factory floor information can only be effectively achieved with web-based reporting. This functionality allows manufacturers these benefits:



• Obtain real-time immediate access to plant floor information.

• Each device is given an IP address to enable direct access from any PC using a web browser.

• View real-time or historical data for each device by selecting specific data/time ranges or production shifts.



All data can be exported to an Excel spreadsheet for further analysis.



The only way to gain real time factory floor information is to ensure a technology that includes these functions:

• Connect to any plant floor equipment

• Web-based reporting

• Email notifications & alarming

• Integrate with enterprise systems

• Remotely manage hundreds of machines

• Automate data entry



ABOUT SHOPLOGIX

Shoplogix develops integrated web-based software solutions that optimize plant floor operations. Shoplogix solutions improve productivity, efficiency, and total operational performance by allowing companies to make real-time decisions that impact profitability while actively engaging employees in the process.



Shoplogix Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, with offices across North America. The company serves a growing base of Global 2000 companies to set new standards for production performance and efficiency in industrial environments.



PLANTNODE

Plantnode is a hybrid web-based software application designed on an open platform to integrate with existing production equipment, analyze real-time performance, and evaluate machine productivity. Plantnode’s built-in intelligence goes beyond raw data collection to provide a fully integrated production and performance management application; differentiated by the ability to compare real-time data against planned estimates. Plantnode is proven to increase Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and enables machine level visibility on a 24x7 basis with automatic escalations and interactive processes to drive higher levels of operational efficiency, quality, and performance.



PLANTNODE NETWORK

Plantnode Network is an enterprise web-based software application that consolidates and analyzes operational data for all Plantnode enabled equipment providing a complete and accurate view of production performance. Plantnode Network’s distributed design provides true enterprise scalability to evaluate real-time performance on a plant-wide, multi-site, or global basis.



Shoplogix

http://www.shoplogix.com

Hellen Budaya Pileski

Manager, Marketing Communications

905-469-9994 Ext.120

hbudaya-pileski@shoplogix.com



