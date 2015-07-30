Sovereign Health of Florida Announces New Location

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2015 --Sovereign Health of Florida is proud to announce the opening of its new location in Pompano Beach, Florida. Licensed as a Substance Abuse treatment facility by the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF), the facility's programs aim to help both men and women with substance abuse and dual diagnosis issues. The facility will provide partial hospitalization programs (PHP), intensive outpatient programs (IOP) and outpatient programs for its clients.



Known as Rustic Manor, the facility can accommodate up to 46 clients at any one time in semi-private rooms. Clients will reside in gender specific apartments located in Broward County, in the coastal area of Southeast Fort Lauderdale, just a 12-mile drive to the treatment facility. In addition to 24-hour supervision, each apartment has been newly furnished with the hope that the clients will feel comfortable while away from home.



Other featured amenities and accommodations include:



- Landscaped outdoor areas

- A workout room and yoga classes

- Beach visits and ocean swimming

- Hiking

- Local art events



The program at Pompano Beach offers a wide range of different care options with individualized treatment plans based on a series of medical, pharmacogenetic and biopsychosocial assessments.



Depending on the client's situation, possible treatment strategies include:



- Individual, group and family therapy

- Cognitive behavioral therapy

- Experiential therapies such as art, music and equine

- Meditation

- Continuing care program



According to Pompano Beach's Clinical Director, Brad Paley, LCSW, "We are looking forward to expanding rapidly under the direction, vision and leadership of our CEO, Tonmoy Sharma. The Sovereign Health Group Pompano Beach facility will provide the Pompano Beach area with a full spectrum of services providing clients and their families exceptional care and treatment to help them regain control over their lives."



About Sovereign Health Group

Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive addiction, dual diagnosis and mental health treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. Sovereign Health has multiple treatment locations throughout the United States and accepts most private insurances.



To learn more about Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Jamie Deans, Senior Director of Strategic Development, at 866-948-9688 or visit http://www.sovfl.com