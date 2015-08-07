Northern Virginia Screen Printing and Embroidery Company Offers Fun-Filled Discounts

Woodbridge, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2015 --All Star Sports is known throughout Woodbridge and Northern Virginia to be a producer of high-quality screen printed and embroidered promotional ware for schools, sports teams, organizations, businesses, and reunions. Within the community, All Star Sports has garnered much praise for giving back to local youth by providing financial support to different sports organizations, and now plans to offer both entertainment and discounts to their Facebook fans.



In the coming weeks, the All Star Sports Facebook page, as well as the website- will host a different trivia challenge each week. These fun little quizzes will not only come with the option to post a special badge on the users profile, but also to challenge their friends', families', and co-workers' sports knowledge. Not only will the individual win bragging rights, but after completing the six challenges, they'll win discounts on All Star Sports printed and embroidered items.



All Star Sports caters to both the athletic and non-athletic causes, offering a multitude of designs both in-store and online, along with an easy to use design app to create unique shirts for any event. The studio design app can be found on the All Star Website and allows any organization to pick the type and color of the product which will best suit their needs. From there the user can pick from the different pre-designed options or upload their own pictures, and add text to make their shirts, hats, and sweatshirts stand out from the crowd.



For more information, please visit http://www.allstarsportsinfo.com/



About All Star Sports

All Star Sports is a family owned and operated business since 1985, started by Dolan Dull, a retired Army veteran, and his wife Norma. It is currently owned and operated by Brian and Ron Dull, who have continued to provide teams, businesses, and organizations with unmatched, high quality designs for less than some competitors.