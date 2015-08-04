Sterling Manufacturing Named Supplier of the Year by Seahorse Bioscience

Lancaster, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2015 --Sterling Manufacturing is proud to announce that it has been named Supplier of the Year by Seahorse Bioscience, a Massachusetts-based firm specializing in cell metabolism analysis for disease research and treatment. Sterling Manufacturing supplies a significant percentage of the company's injection molded plastic components.



Sterling Manufacturing is specifically being recognized as Supplier of the Year for its seamless integration of an expansive, multi-product line transfer program, meant to improve Seahorse Bioscience's on-time delivery, quality and speed-to-market for new product lines. The result of the company's flexibility, scalability and efficiency was marked by Seahorse Bioscience's ability to reduce in-house inventory from six to two months of product.



In its approach to meeting the needs of its client, Sterling Manufacturing invested in brand new injection molding machines and other value-add equipment to create multiple dedicated work centers to facilitate production, while also staffing key personnel to manage and oversee quality assurance of Seahorse Bioscience's account. The company also launched a cleanroom expansion program, to be completed at the end of August, to double the size of its ISO Certified Class 8 cleanroom to accommodate future programs from Seahorse Bioscience and similar clients.



"Being honored with the Supplier of the Year award is truly a huge accomplishment for all of us and we take great pride in being recognized for the effort we've put into assisting Seahorse Bioscience with all of their manufacturing needs," said Stan Bowker, President at Sterling Manufacturing.



The Supplier of the Year award highlights the company's cleanroom and medical molding capabilities, ability to handle large transfer programs, knowledge of automation to drive out unnecessary costs, and its ability to manufacture exceptionally complex medical parts with stringent quality requirements.



With the technical abilities and robust quality system of a large molding firm, coupled with the flexibility and service of a smaller company, Sterling Manufacturing will continue to create turnkey injection molding solutions for its current and future clients.



For more information about Sterling Manufacturing, its injection molding and manufacturing capabilities or to inquire about turnkey solutions, please visit http://www.sterlingmfg.net/.



About Sterling Manufacturing

Sterling Manufacturing is an injection molding solutions partner serving the healthcare, aviation, defense and commercial industries. Sterling supports the entire product lifecycle with rapid prototyping, tool development, validation, production molding and automated secondary operations. We increase speed-to-market, improve your margins and deliver superior quality products on time and are equipped to provide unique and effective engineering-driven solutions for complex technical issues.