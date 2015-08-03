HostDingle LLC Launches Business Hosting with Free Domain

Lewes, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2015 --Regarding today's modern technology, web is a well-known subject, in both business and non-business world. Business hosting and personal website hosting usually has many differences on services. Web Hosting is an integral part of running the website to be online, so that it could be viewed by a number of people in this world. Many entrepreneurs used a website to operate the business that could be reached another nation to increase the selling, by product and by area. Although web hosting might seem to be a challenging task, it can be done effortlessly with a useful software application known as Cpanel. This control panel actually functions as the mediator between you and your website. This software normally helps you to control all elements of your website like uploading new or modified contents and also analyzing website usage statistics.



Nowadays, generally most World Wide Web hosts offer Cpanel hosting services. However, it is always very difficult to find a dependable hosting company for a website because there are several fakes also working in this industry. HostDingle LLC, a US based web hosting provider has launched business hosting service for small to medium business owners and entrepreneurs at very affordable rates. The company is specialized for high quality Personal and Business Hosting solution available from highly redundant server. "No one is good at everything. As a Server Admin I help Business people and Individuals to run their own personalized and professional website", said Md. Moniruzzaman, a Young Online Entrepreneur and the CEO of HostDingle LLC. They offer various web hosting plans like starter plan, basic plan, and standard plan that include Web Space features, Bandwidth, personal Cpanel hosting and lots of other attributes along with 7 days cash back guarantee.



1. Starter Plan - It includes 10GB Web Space, Unlimited Bandwidth, Cpanel, Softaculuos and Free Migration.

2. Basic Plan - It includes 20GB Web Space, Unlimited Bandwidth, Cpanel, Softaculuos, and Free Migration.

3. Standard Plan – It includes 30GB Web Space, Unlimited Bandwidth, Cpanel, Softaculuos and Free Migration.



The primary reason using web hosting services of this organization is that, it provides reliable and protective business hosting services with the use of superior quality servers."We use enterprise grade hardware setup with raid 10 technology that gives greater speed and our PCI compliance hosting ensures users data security. The goal of our team is to consistently set modern and easily workable solutions to the customers at an economical rate", Moniruzzaman continues. The Business hosting packages are the finest example of this. The payment methods of the company are also hassle-free like PayPal, major debit/credit cards,and Bitcoins, the first decentralized digital currency that can be send through the web.



All the business hosting services provided by HostDingle is done by group of professionals who are specialized in their particular fields and are committed to give the best of fast hosting. In the starting up of the business, the company also offering Free Domain with any business hosting packages. The experts of the company are experienced and friendly, and are always ready to help you in any way possible. The team of this company has come up with 24/7 customer services for the best ease of the clientele and they can enjoy SLA Guaranteed 99.9% hosting service uptime.



About HostDingle LLC

HostDingle LLC is a US based company which offers comprehensive top quality personal and business hosting services for small to medium business owners and entrepreneurs at economical rates. Please Visit the website at https://www.hostdingle.com/ for more information.



Contact Details:

Business/Company Name: HostDingle LLC

Local Address: Costal Highway, Lewes, Delaware, US

Phone Number: 302-402-3620

Company Mail id: sales@hostdingle.com