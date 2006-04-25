Babcock & Wilcox Identifies Most Powerful Product Features of Visibility ERP Software

Wilmington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2006 -- According to Penny L. Sherrod, Director of Enterprise Systems for The Babcock & Wilcox Company, the three most powerful product features to Visibility ERP for Babcock & Wilcox:



• Financial integration across all modules

• Transactional capabilities, i.e., sales orders, purchase orders, work orders

• Process consistencies on how we develop, manage, collect, and execute information to satisfy our various businesses.



Sherrod noted that, “Currently we have 1460 active users in our Visibility ERP application. We implemented the General Ledger in 1996 and then continued with planned implementation of other modules throughout 1999. We eliminated over 15 different systems that stored and maintained data. We established process consistency across the organization especially in the areas of procurement, order entry and reporting.”



One of the specific areas of “visibility” available to the firm due to the Visibility ERP system is the integration of VendorServer with the backend Visibility database that provides the web front end to extend E-Commerce capabilities to the firm’s suppliers.



Sherrod said that the firm selected Visibility because, “It fit nicely with our Engineered-To-Order business model and afforded the flexibility that is so critical to the way we conduct our business.”



