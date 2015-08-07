Top Dog Does Water Leak Detection

Warrenton, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2015 --There are few things more irksome to a homeowner, than to look at the ceiling and see dark areas of water damage starting to form. According to Top Dog Professional Handyman Services, besides being unsightly and causing eventual serious structural damage, the conditions that lead to these patches can pose a serious health risk due to the formation of toxic molds and mildew. At minimum, these patches are a sign of a deeper problem, in the home's structure. Moister doesn't just appear. It always has a source.



The problem is that without the proper experience and equipment for water leak detection in Northern Virginia, it can be very difficult to determine exactly where the problem is originating from. Is there a leaking pipe in the home, is the roof leaking, is there a condensation issue in the HVAC system or with the plumbing? All of these can be possible sources of minor water damage.



However, one of the biggest concerns that Rod Heiston, owner of Top Dog Professional Handyman Services has mentioned is the issue of minimum code requirements for building. Heiston attributes a large portion of water leaks to the periods during a building process when inspections are not required to be conducted. According to Heiston, it is during this time that most buildings are not sufficiently waterproofed.



The best possible way to protect a home is to have it inspected by a quality company with technicians experienced working in the area. In the Fairfax, Gainesville, or Warrenton area of Northern Virginia, a company such as Top Dog Professional Handyman Services will ensure that no building leaks, residential or commercial, are present.



About Top Dog

Top Dog has the latest leak detection equipment and, boasts workers that are licensed in all common building trades. Top Dog's team can make the permanent repairs required to assure that the problem does not return.



For more information, visit http://www.topdogdoesitall.com/