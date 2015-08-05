Holliston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2015 --American Durafilm® Co., Inc. film distribution division is pleased to announce that it now carries a full range of Fluoropolymers from Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics in its inventory. With this addition, customers may select the right film for their specific application requirements from the broadest line of specialty high performance films. American Durafilm® now stocks and distributes Saint-Gobain high performance Norton® FEP, PFA and ETFE films as well as Teflon coated glass fabrics, seamless FEP Layflat, and heat-shrinkable FEP Rollcovers. All of which comprise a complete line of Fluoropolymer products derived from high-performance resins capable of meeting a broad range of environmental extremes.



Saint-Gobain films offer a superior combination of temperature, chemical and dielectric performance in variety of key applications used in virtually every industry from Aerospace to Life Sciences among others. Mack Hendrick, Vice President of American Durafilm® said, "The introduction of Saint-Gobain high performance films into our product mix is a perfect fit to augment our inventory of high performance films. We have multiple conversion capabilities which include, slitting and sheeting services as well as advanced fabrication capabilities to form, seal, and shape these films into almost any configuration. Our large inventory allows us to respond quickly to customer demand and to convert custom size rolls and special configurations quickly."



About American Durafilm®

American Durafilm® Co., Inc. has more than 65 years of experience in providing solutions for wide-range of applications requiring high performance films, coating, and tubing. Founded in 1949 as one of the three original Licensed Industrial Applicators of Teflon® brand coatings, over half a century later, the company remains a leading supplier of ultra-high performance films. The company is as well known for its responsive service as for its high quality products, having received numerous awards from commercial and government customers for on-time performance and overall quality. Major functions of fabrication including heat sealing and assembly work which can be performed onsite in their updated 1000 square foot, ISO 7/Class 10000 clean room facilities. In addition to seamless polyimide tubing in ID sizes ranging from 0.005" up to 6", ISO 9001: 2008 certified Tubing Division provides laser machining, cut to length, necking, flaring, tipping, thermoplastic jackets, reflow and subassembly services capabilities. American Durafilm® can also fabricate all of these high performance films according to customer specifications including processes for thermoforming, heat sealing, and die cutting.



Durafilm® is a registered Trademark of American Durafilm® Co., Inc.

Norton® is a registered Trademark of Saint Gobain Performance Plastics

Tefon® is a registered Trademark of Chemours LLC