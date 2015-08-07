Old New York Deli Among Top Bakery Cafe Franchise Opportunities

Camarillo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2015 --Launched in 1994, Old New York Deli has made a name for itself in California and entrepreneurs are taking note. By combining fresh ingredients, from-scratch baked goods, and superior service, the Old New York Deli's three current locations welcome hundreds of patrons each day to their aromatic cafes. Due to the continued success of each franchise, Old New York Deli has become an opportunity of interest for investors seeking a profitable, customer-focused business.



Currently operating in three California locations, Old New York Deli is a community favorite for healthy breakfasts and fresh baked goods. The brand's atmosphere, delicious foods, and customer loyalty program are at the core of the brand's success. When asked about the franchise's potential, a current franchisee states, "It's amazing to watch the customers come in, order their favorite items, and leave with a smile on their face. It's good to know you own a franchise that truly values customer satisfaction."



About Old New York Deli Franchise

The Old New York Deli franchise is considered among the top bakery cafe opportunities available. Between its enticing menu, old-world feel, and unforgettable aromas, the brand has kept customers coming back for more than two decades. To make franchise investment more attractive, the creators of the bakery cafe developed a comprehensive franchisee support structure. In it, valuable assistance, from business forms to site selection and build, is available for every franchisee.



"I'm consistently amazed at the return. It's not uncommon to have a packed house, particularly in the morning," says a current franchisee. For investors, launching an Old New York Deli franchise means establishing a local gathering place where people will want to meet, eat, and create memories. Once invited to access the brand's proven system for success and variety of support services, an investor's passion for each new location grows. The bakery cafe franchise continues to blossom as a top nationwide investment opportunity.



For more information about Old New York Deli franchise opportunities, visit

http://www.oldnewyork.com/franchise/why-old-new-york.html