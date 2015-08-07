Old New York Deli Franchises Prepare for Back to School Sales Boost

Camarillo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2015 --Offering a unique atmosphere and food reminiscent of early 20th-century New York, Old New York Deli franchises throughout the country are preparing for the back to school morning rush. As the summer ends and kids return to school, parents seek healthy alternatives to traditional fast food breakfasts.



Regarding the back to school market, one franchisee said, "When school is back in session, local parents find our menu of fresh, nutritious breakfast foods the perfect alternative to big name fast food chains." In addition to the deli franchise's enticing lunch menu, breakfast includes fresh bagels with homemade cream cheese and healthy bagel sandwiches.



A particularly big hit among health-conscious moms, Old New York Deli's combination of aromatic baked goods and all natural ingredients is an irresistible treat. One owner reports, "We not only provide fresh baked goods, but also give parents an opportunity to grab a dozen or more bagels for quick morning meals during the week."



The bakery franchise owners also expect to see an increase in lunchtime sales, as many families are returning to work after summer vacations. "Owning an Old New York Deli franchise promises multiple busy periods during the year, which includes the back to school crowd," said a current franchisee.



Shortly after the bagel franchise's surge in back to school sales, each location will prepare to meet demands for fresh bread, sandwiches, and pastries as the football season, fall college semester, and holidays commence.



"People plan a variety of get-togethers through the end of the year, and Old New York Deli's menu of fresh foods is a part of what makes these special moments memorable," recalls one owner. Apart from dine-in and carry-out orders, Old New York Deli franchises offer a catering menu to accommodate larger parties, which further bolsters year-end revenue.



For more information about Old New York Deli franchise opportunities, visit

http://www.oldnewyork.com/franchise/why-old-new-york.html