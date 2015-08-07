Custom T Shirt Company, All Star Sports, Plans for Fall Sports Uniform Demand

Woodbridge, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2015 --The upcoming school sports season is one of the busiest of the year for All Star Sports, a custom T shirts and screen printing company. Featuring options that include custom embroidery and logos, All Star Sports' line of team uniforms is the perfect solution for schools and organizations seeking a professional, unified appearance throughout the sports season.



"During the summer months, our services are primarily accessed by summer camps, youth groups, and families seeking custom reunion wear; but, as fall rolls around, we begin to see a great demand for custom sports uniforms," remarks a senior All Star Sports representative. As the company is well aware, the fall school semester is also the beginning of the school sports season, which generally kicks off with football.



In addition to custom football jerseys, All Star Sports produces team sports apparel for almost any sport or competition, which may include school logos or mascots as a custom embroidery option. The perfect solution for schools and organizations, the company's screen printing expertise and rapid turnaround for custom orders makes it the first choice for athletes and coaches who desire quality team apparel.



The All Star Sports staff is encouraging coaches and equipment managers to place their orders as soon as possible, which will help expedite order fulfillment and delivery. Because the fall season marks a period of historically high demand for All Star Sports' products, completing orders well ahead of the first scheduled game is the best way to ensure teams are prepared to compete safely regardless of the sport.



