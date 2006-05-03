BMC Capital Provides $1.45M Financing for Purchase of Continental Plaza in Dallas

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2006 - BMC Capital announced today that it provided $1,450,000 in mortgage financing for the purchase of Continental Plaza located at 801 North Industrial Boulevard in Dallas, Texas. The Continental Plaza was built in 2005 and has 8,100 square feet of rentable space. Several regional retail chains including Diamond Shamrock are housed in the building. BMC Capital’s Keith Van Arsdale arranged the acquisition loan to have a fixed interest rate in the mid 6% range with a 30 year amortization. BMC Capital is one of the leading originators of retail property loans in Texas and funds more than one hundred loans in the state annually.



Keith Van Arsdale, Director of BMC Capital’s Southwest Operations, coordinated the financing. Duli Investments, LP purchased the property and was represented by Jung Yu of E Executive Realty. Phillip Cox represented the seller on this transaction.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading provider of multi-family, retail, commercial, and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



